Royal Mail, Reseller Admit To Plot To Thwart Competition

Law360, London (September 19, 2019, 5:38 PM BST) -- The Royal Mail and a reseller of its business parcel delivery services were reprimanded by the U.K.’s telecommunications regulator Thursday after admitting to entering an illegal anti-competitive pact. The Office of Communications said that for five years Royal Mail’s Parcelforce Worldwide division and The SaleGroup — which trades as Despatch Bay — enforced an agreement which meant that neither would compete against each other. The SaleGroup has been fined £40,000 ($49,000) for its role in the cartel while the Royal Mail has been let off with a caution after reporting the deal to regulators. In May 2018, Royal Mail Group LTD...

