Asset Docs Faked For Doctor Who Bilked Investors, FCA Says

Law360, London (September 19, 2019, 5:59 PM BST) -- A Financial Conduct Authority prosecutor accused an accountant Thursday of showing the court bogus documents to support a doctor convicted of running a £1.4 million ($1.7 million) investment scheme as he fights efforts to seize his assets to repay investors. The allegation made in Southwark Crown Court relates to confiscation proceedings against Muhammad Mirza, a physician who was found guilty of duping investors into putting money into his company, Symbiosis Healthcare PLC. The accountant produced declarations of trust he told the court came from Mirza’s tax files for 2008, 2009 and 2015 that showed shared ownership in properties that the FCA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS