AXA Buys Insurance Policy Run-Off Portfolio In Malaysia

Law360, London (September 19, 2019, 6:42 PM BST) -- AXA Liabilities Managers completed the acquisition Thursday of a portfolio of insurance policies, excluding life insurance, from Munich Re's Malaysian subsidiary on the approval of Malaysia's High Court. AXA Liabilities Managers SAS, which specializes in reinsurance, said the transfer of nonlife policies would take effect Oct. 1. No financial details of the deal were disclosed. The transaction was made through AXA Liabilities Managers’ fund AXA Discontinued Business Investment II, which invests in insurance portfolios and companies. The High Court of Malaysia, Germany’s financial regulators and the Central Bank of Malaysia have approved the deal, AXA said. The company said the outstanding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS