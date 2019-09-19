UK’s Charles Taylor Agrees To £261M Private Takeover

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Charles Taylor, a U.K.-based insurance services provider, agreed to a £261 million ($325.4 million) private acquisition by a firm formed on behalf of funds advised by Lovell Minnick Partners, the companies announced Thursday. The cash offer includes 315 pence for each Charles Taylor share held. Lovell Minnick does not plan to shrink the staff at Charles Taylor as a result of the offer, but said certain corporate and support functions will potentially lead to "a reduced head count" once it is no longer a listed company. "LMP Bidco has not yet developed proposals as to how any such head count reductions...

