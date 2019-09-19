Orrick Nabs Structured Finance Pro From Ropes & Gray

Law360, London (September 19, 2019, 6:28 PM BST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP said Thursday that it has snagged a structured finance lawyer from Ropes & Gray LLP to join its London office, the firm’s second hire of the week. Richard Hanson, who is better known as Rick, joined Orrick as a partner in its European structured team on Wednesday. He comes from his position as counsel at Ropes & Gray. “Orrick is long known for innovating in the use of structured finance techniques, and I am excited to collaborate with the global team as they continue to grow their practice in London,” Hanson said on Thursday. Hanson brings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS