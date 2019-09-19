Senate Panel Approves $11.4B In IRS Funding For 2020

Law360, Washington (September 19, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday approved $11.4 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service during the 2020 fiscal year, including a $200 million increase for enforcement. The Senate committee approved that funding level when it passed by voice vote the 2020 financial services and general government appropriations bill, which the full chamber may now consider. “This appropriations bill focuses on stimulating and supporting the growth of our economy, while also funding national programs and agencies that combat terrorism financing and encourage government accountability,” Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., said in a statement after the committee's vote. The legislation also would restrict...

