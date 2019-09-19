House Democrats Unveil Drug Pricing Bill Opposed By GOP

Law360, Washington (September 19, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- House Democrats on Thursday announced legislation to lower prescription drug costs by making the federal government negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies and letting consumers with employer-based health insurance pay the same rates as Medicare. Although the 101-page bill addresses one of the leading issues that Democrats credit with driving their return to the House majority last year, its plan to expand government's role in health care drew immediate opposition from Republicans and the pharmaceutical industry. House GOP leaders called the plan "socialist" and complained that Speaker Nancy Pelosi's opaque process swept aside bipartisan measures. A few hours later, the Senate majority...

