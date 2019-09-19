Sacramento Home Of Orrick, DLA Piper To Sell For $199M

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The Sacramento office building that houses Orrick, DLA Piper and Jackson Lewis outposts will be snapped up for $199 million by a Manulife Financial Corp. real estate investment arm, according to an announcement Thursday. The 400 Capitol Mall building in downtown Sacramento, California, is home to the local offices of at least six law firms, including Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, DLA Piper and Jackson Lewis PC, Manulife US REIT said in its announcement. The real estate investment trust’s manager, Manulife US Real Estate Management Pte. Ltd., said it is launching a $142 million equity fundraise to help pay for the...

