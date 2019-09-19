Candy Co.'s DIP Loan Approved Amid Creditors' Cash Worries

Law360, Wilmington (September 19, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Candy chain Lolli & Pops Inc.’s parent company received Delaware bankruptcy court approval Thursday for a $7 million debtor-in-possession financing package as creditors continue to raise concerns that there may not be enough money to pay administrative costs in the Chapter 11. At a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi cautioned Mishti Holdings LLC that it must ensure all administrative costs will be paid during the bankruptcy, including stub rent payments. The business operates stores mainly under the Lolli & Pops name. “These cases are tight,” Judge Sontchi said. “You have to keep your eye on it.”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS