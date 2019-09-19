What In-House Counsel Weigh Before Using Litigation Finance

Law360, New York (September 19, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- When the leaders of a corporate legal department look for a third-party litigation funder, they often consider not only the cost but other components, including business reputation, according to a panel of experts at a conference Thursday. The final panel at the second annual Litigation Finance Dealmakers Forum in Manhattan focused on the in-house perspectives of litigation funding, including the top considerations and challenges that businesses face when using the practice. Panelist Timothy Murphy, corporate vice president and general counsel at Hollister Inc., said financial strength and reputation in the industry are among the key characteristics he thinks about for third-party...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS