Class Cert. Denied In ERISA Suit Against Tort Firm 401(k) Plan

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- An Andrus Wagstaff PC 401(k) plan participant can't turn her Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit into a class action accusing Nationwide of intentionally overcharging the law firm's plan for record-keeping services, an Ohio federal judge ruled Thursday, saying her class definitions were overbroad.

U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus denied a bid from Theresa Brown to certify both a plaintiff class of more than 7,000 401(k) plans and a defendant class of more than 7,000 plan sponsors in her suit against Nationwide Life Insurance Co. and Andrus Wagstaff, a national mass tort law firm. The judge said that Brown can...

