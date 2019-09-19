Bathroom Break Shouldn't Nix Jury Trial, Texas Panel Says

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A lower court judge should not have canceled a jury trial because an attorney in the case left court to go to the bathroom shortly before a pretrial hearing was called, a Texas appeals court ruled Thursday. The panel said attorney Chris Ainsworth’s mild lateness did not justify such a dramatic sanction where the only one punished was his client, Cathaleen Montelongo, a grandmother engaged in a custody dispute. “The lawyer’s conduct in this case bears no relationship to withdrawal of the case from the jury docket,” the opinion said. “His brief absence from the courtroom cannot support a sanction against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS