Apple Gets Partial PTAB Win In Challenge To Uniloc Patent

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has struck down several claims of a Uniloc network patent that was challenged by Apple Inc. in inter partes review, following accusations that its FaceTime technology infringed the patent. In a 53-page decision Wednesday, PTAB invalidated many of the claims in Uniloc 2017 LLC's U.S. Patent No. 8,539,552, which covers a system for enforcing "network-based" policies between devices by receiving and filtering "signaling messages" and authorizing certain services indicated in the message. The board found that an ordinarily skilled person would know to modify a 2001 patent known as Kalmanek, which uses "gate controllers" to...

