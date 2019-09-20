Senate To Take Up House-Passed Stopgap Funding Bill

Law360, Washington (September 20, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate will consider a stopgap funding bill to avert an Oct. 1 shutdown deadline after the House of Representatives passed the measure Thursday with an overwhelming majority, buying time to finish negotiations between the parties and the chambers of Congress. About two-fifths of House Republicans joined nearly all Democratic representatives to pass the continuing resolution 301-123. The Senate is expected to take up the measure Tuesday or Wednesday and send it to President Donald Trump. The bill extends current funding levels through Nov. 21, giving an additional seven weeks for the Senate to pass its appropriations bills and start...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS