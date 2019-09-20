Ship Owner Says Insurer Ok'd Plans To Haul Stranded Ship

Law360, London (September 20, 2019, 6:25 PM BST) -- An Indian insurer signed off on plans to haul a barge stranded at sea in foul weather and shouldn't shirk its obligation to pay the $1.6 million cost, the vessel's Dubai owner told a London court. Vessel owner Riverstone Services Ltd. and Jampur International FZA — manager of the tug that was hauling the ship — told the High Court in a filing Wednesday that representatives for New India Assurance Co. acknowledged the proposal to have a tug haul the ITB Groton from Nigeria. The vessel was stranded at sea and required a plane to find it after the first tug...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS