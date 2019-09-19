Del. Justices Nix Energy Co.'s $28M Interest Award Appeal

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A wind and solar company that saw its claimed $1 contract debt balloon to $126 million as the result of a wronged investor's appeal lost a bid Thursday to invalidate most of a nearly $28 million interest charge on the total. Ruling on an appeal from a decision by Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster in June, a three-justice Delaware Supreme Court panel concluded that investor Leaf Invenergy Co. was owed interest dating to Dec. 15, 2015 as a result of Invenergy Renewables LLC’s neglect of Leaf’s consent right before its $1.8 billion sale of seven wind farms in 2015. Vice Chancellor...

