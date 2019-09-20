PR Oversight Board Defends Appointments At High Court

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico’s federally appointed oversight board is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the First Circuit’s decision that its members require Senate approval, saying their appointment and authority fall within constitutional bounds. In a brief filed Thursday, the Financial Oversight and Management Board said its authority is limited to overseeing Puerto Rican government financial affairs and representing the commonwealth in its restructuring proceedings, making its members territorial officials who can be appointed in whatever manner Congress chooses. “Respondents ask this court to read the appointments clause in a manner that is radically at odds with the text of the clause,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS