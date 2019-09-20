Must Inventors Be Humans? An Active Debate Over AI Patents

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Artificially intelligent algorithms are really good at solving problems, whether designing new drugs[1] or devising novel ways to win at Mario Kart.[2] The AIs’ solutions can often be something of which that no human would have thought. Indeed these solutions may be commercially successful, may resolve long-felt but unmet needs, may solve problems that (human) experts may have doubted could be solved, may garner praise by others, may use a solution that other (humans) have taught away from, and may succeed where other (mere humans) may have failed. [3] But can AIs invent? Can they be inventors? Or is inventor status...

