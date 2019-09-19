Mexican Cos. Ink Tomato Deal Despite Inspection Worries

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Mexican tomato growers on Thursday signed a deal with the U.S. government that will spare their goods from new duties but also subject them to increased border inspections, a provision that had given the growers "serious misgivings" after the deal was announced. The signing of the deal brings an end to a trade conflict that stretches back more than two decades by halting an anti-dumping investigation of Mexican tomatoes and setting minimum price thresholds for those products. "The department's action brought the Mexican growers to the negotiating table and led to a result that protects U.S. tomato producers from unfair trade,"...

