Dem, GOP Lawmakers Ask FDA To Clear Path For CBD Retail

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of 26 members of Congress urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in a letter on Thursday to regulate hemp-derived cannabidiol as a dietary supplement and food additive, praising the substance as a new job creating industry. Reps. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, and James Comer, R-Ky., sent the letter, which was signed by 24 fellow members of Congress. The lawmakers pointed to the 2018 Farm Bill that removed CBD and hemp-derived products from the Controlled Substances Act and praised the FDA for establishing an internal Cannabis Working Group to examine a legal pathway for the production and sale of...

