Trump Taps 2 For 9th Circ., 4 For Trial Courts In Calif.

Law360, Washington (September 20, 2019, 12:46 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump announced two Ninth Circuit nominations Friday along with four picks for district courts in California, the latest wave of judicial nominees in his drive to stock the federal bench with conservatives. For the second time, the president tapped Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick J. Bumatay for the Ninth Circuit, this time for a seat being vacated by U.S. Circuit Judge Carlos Bea, a George W. Bush appointee who plans to take senior status. The other appellate pick is Lawrence VanDyke, 46, who currently serves as a deputy assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice's Environment and Natural...

