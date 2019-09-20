Pa. Judge Urged To OK $4M Foster Wheeler Cleanup Deal

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- State and federal environmental regulators urged a Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday to ensure that Foster Wheeler Energy Corp. lives up to its commitment to foot the at least $4.15 million bill for future remediation at a contaminated former industrial site in Luzerne County. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection asked the judge for a court order that would place Foster Wheeler, which is now owned by John Woods Group PLC, formally on the hook for costs associated with a consent decree aimed at cleaning up trichloroethylene, or TCE, at the former metal fabrication site....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS