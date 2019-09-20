EU Lawmakers Join Call For Money Laundering Crackdown

Law360, London (September 20, 2019, 2:37 PM BST) -- European lawmakers have demanded that rules designed to clamp down on money laundering and terrorist financing be better enforced across the bloc, saying that improved coordination is needed to counter criminal finance. With a vote of 530 to 14, European Parliament has passed a resolution saying governments must begin “coordinated and speedy implementation” of existing EU anti-money laundering guidelines. (Getty) Agencies and governments across Europe are failing to implement the European Union directive on combating money laundering because of a lack of cooperation and poor information-sharing, the European Parliament said in a resolution published Thursday that passed the chamber with a sweeping 530...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS