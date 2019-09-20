RBS Names New CEO After Scandals Dent Bank's Reputation

Law360, London (September 20, 2019, 5:54 PM BST) -- The Royal Bank of Scotland named Alison Rose as its new chief executive Friday, handing over a long list of challenges as the lender looks to rebuild after a series of scandals, including the poor treatment of struggling business customers. Rose, who has been at Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC for 27 years, will replace Ross McEwan in November. She is currently the chief executive of the lender’s commercial and private banking division. Rose takes the reins as Britain prepares to leave the European Union next month with the shape of Brexit and its impact on financial services unclear. She...

