6 Questions For Nasdaq’s US, European Surveillance Heads

Law360, London (September 20, 2019, 7:36 PM BST) -- Despite overseeing markets on different sides of the Atlantic, Martina Rejsjö, Nasdaq's head of market surveillance for North America, and Jimmy Kvarnström, its head of market and issuer surveillance for the Nordic region, have plenty of common ground in their fight against insider trading and market manipulation. The pair, who both report to Nasdaq's general counsel, told Law360 that the exchange operator has always sought to make the most of new technologies — like a machine learning program it began using two years ago to improve market surveillance. Kvarnström, who practiced at a Swedish law firm before going in-house at a...

