Consider Recording Client Meetings, FCA Tells Advisers

Law360, London (September 20, 2019, 2:58 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has urged financial advisers to record interactions with their clients to help ensure that “better quality” recommendations are being made and “provide the most robust evidence” if a consumer brings a complaint. FCA Director Debbie Gupta said on Thursday that, while taping conversations is not a requirement for financial advisers, it would give them evidence of their advice should a customer complain about how suitability for a product was assessed. The watchdog had been pushing to force advisers to record all of their interactions with their clients, as part of the EU’s updated securities rule book, known...

