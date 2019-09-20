FCA Appoints Exec Director of Risk and Compliance Oversight

Law360, London (September 20, 2019, 8:54 PM BST) -- Britain’s finance watchdog on Friday named a longtime financial services expert with experience in banking and insurance to be its new executive director of risk and compliance oversight. Sheree Howard will move from her current role as acting director of risk and compliance oversight to a permanent role in that position on the executive board. She has worked for the regulator since 2017, when she started in a position as a senior adviser. Howard had 25 years’ experience in financial services under her belt when she joined the FCA, holding positions in risk and compliance across banking and insurance. “Sheree brings...

