Europe Hires: Jones Day, Squire Patton Boggs, Shoosmiths

Law360, London (September 20, 2019, 4:30 PM BST) -- Several law firms are touting recent attorney hires in Europe. Shoosmiths LLP has poached a Euribor lawyer from Hodge Jones & Allen, while Squire Patton Boggs LLP nabbed a banking partner from Herbert Smith Freehills LLP and Jones Day has landed a white collar defense pro from an Amsterdam outfit. Shoosmiths Welcomes White-Collar Crime Expert John Hartley joins the U.K. law firm as a partner with the financial crime and regulatory team, Shoosmiths announced Thursday. Hartley has spent more than 14 years in criminal law, specializing in white collar crime, working on all areas of the criminal and regulatory investigation process,...

