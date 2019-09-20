L&G To Offer Annuities To Prudential Customers

Law360, London (September 20, 2019, 5:32 PM BST) -- Insurer Legal & General said Friday it will offer individual annuities to some Prudential customers as insurers seek to exit the annuities business after increased capital requirements were imposed in Europe. Legal and General Group PLC said that its retail retirement division will team up with Prudential PLC to offer annuities, which pay out regular retirement income to a saver for life, to Prudential customers who were sold guaranteed rates. The Prudential customers will be “introduced” to Legal & General from Nov. 1, under the terms of the agreement. Prudential and other insurers have been pulling out of the annuity market...

