European Consumers Wary Of Cryptocurrency, Study Shows

Law360, London (September 20, 2019, 9:57 PM BST) -- Most European consumers do not understand basic facts about cryptocurrency, and regulatory uncertainty about the digital asset remains high, according to new research. A study released Wednesday by the ING Group finds that consumers aren't likely to replace cash with cryptocurrencies in the near future and 73% of consumers are unsure about how crypto assets work. This suggests that everyday users will not adopt cryptocurrencies en masse, the bank's researchers said. Another 40% of European consumers are also averse to the idea of going cash-free and replacing cash with digital payment systems, the research further found. The number of buyers who...

