Semiconductor Co. Says Enplas Suit Not Worth Justices' Time

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Supreme Court petition filed by Enplas Display Device Corp. over inducing infringement of LCD technology patents doesn't raise any legal questions worthy of the justices' review, Seoul Semiconductor Co. has said. There is nothing in Enplas' petition "other than an invitation for this court to engage in fact-bound error correction," Seoul Semiconductor said in its opposition brief Thursday. The semiconductor company, which owns the patents Enplas was found to have induced others to infringe, said the petition misstated what happened during the litigation as well. The Federal Circuit found that Enplas induced infringement by selling lenses to foreign customers...

