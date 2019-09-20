Rothy’s Settles IP Row With Rival Shoemaker Over Ballet Flats

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has dismissed an infringement and trade dress suit after Rothy’s Inc. and Oesh Shoes told the court they’d reached a deal to resolve allegations that an Oesh design was confusingly similar to Rothy’s ballet-style flats. U.S. District Judge Michael F. Urbanski dismissed the case on Wednesday after a Tuesday consent decree. Oesh did not admit fault or liability but agreed to acknowledge the validity of Rothy’s design patents and trade dress, the consent decree said. The terms of the deal are confidential, but the consent decree said Tuesday that Oesh has agreed to stop making a shoe...

