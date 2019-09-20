Del Monte Wants Coverage In Tainted Veggie Tray Suits

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Del Monte Fresh Produce NA Inc. sued one of its suppliers and its insurance company Friday for full coverage as the fruits and vegetables purveyor battles suits accusing it of fueling a parasite outbreak last year. In the suit, Del Monte says The Midwest’s Best Produce Co., which supplied vegetables for prepackaged trays that were allegedly contaminated and spread the parasite cyclospora, had an agreement to take out insurance to cover any claims having to do with the condition of its merchandise and to name Del Monte as an additional insured. According to the complaint, Midwest’s Best took out an insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS