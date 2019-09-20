Drug Suppliers Admit To UK Market Fixing, Watchdog Says

Law360, London (September 20, 2019, 6:12 PM BST) -- Two pharmaceutical companies admitted that they broke U.K. competition law when they agreed to fix the quantities and prices of the supply of an antidepressant drug, Britain’s antitrust regulator said Friday. The Competition and Markets Authority said that King Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alissa Healthcare Research Ltd. admitted that they infringed competition law by exchanging commercially sensitive information about their supply of nortriptyline tablets. The CMA has accused King, Alissa and a third company, Lexon (UK) Ltd., of keeping the price of the drug high by exchanging sensitive information about prices and volumes. Nortriptyline is prescribed by the NHS and used by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS