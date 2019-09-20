Leading House Dem Wants Drug 'Hopping' Banned

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A top House Democrat has filed legislation aimed at cutting drug prices by outlawing a pharmaceutical industry practice known as “product hopping,” which pushes patients onto new, exclusively sold drugs when the companies’ patents on existing ones are set to expire. Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, the Democratic policy and communications chair, introduced the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Through Promoting Competition Act on Thursday as Democrats kick-started a wider push to reduce drug prices across the board. Cicilline, who chairs the Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, said the bill would boost competition in the prescription drug market. “Hopping” involves drug manufacturers using...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS