Investors Rip 'Fictitious' Accounting By Defunct Insurer's CEO

Law360, London (September 23, 2019, 7:36 PM BST) -- Investors in Gable Insurance AG have continued pressing their claims in the High Court in a £1.9 million ($2.3 million) lawsuit that the defunct Liechtenstein company's former chief executive concealed a major fraud to lure investments while he funneled money to a company he owned. The investors — nine British and offshore holding companies, trusts and individual investors — fought back Thursday against ex-Gable CEO William Dewsall's July defense filing denying that he acted dishonestly. The investors also challenged Dewsall's assertion that he was under no obligation to disclose that a former financial officer at Gable had stolen more than £1...

