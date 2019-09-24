Salt Supplier Chases Insurers For £2.8M In Fire Damage

Law360, London (September 24, 2019, 7:12 PM BST) -- A salt manufacturing company is suing Covea Insurance PLC and Riverdale Insurance for £2.8 million ($3.5 million) in losses from a fire that rapidly spread at one of its plants in Hampshire, England. NGS Salt Supplies Ltd. alleged that Covea Insurance PLC breached the terms of the salt company’s insurance policy by refusing to pay out any compensation for the fire. It is also suing its broker Riverdale Insurance in the same proceedings for breach of contract over the advice it gave while negotiating the policy. The fire spread through its salt manufacturing and processing plant in Hampshire in August 2018,...

