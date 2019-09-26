Bank's Botched Handoff Hurt Profits, Payments Co. Says

Law360, London (September 26, 2019, 2:46 PM BST) -- Payment services provider Sogexia bolstered its breach of contract suit against Raphaels Bank, saying the lender bungled a service switch that led to hundreds of customer complaints months before the bank tried to end their deal over concerns some transfers violated French law. The particulars of claim, filed in London’s High Court, follow on the heels of an interim injunction the Lyon-based Sogexia SARL won in August preventing the 230-year-old British bank from canceling their contract. Sogexia’s filing, publicly posted Wednesday, notes that the French-law dispute followed other disagreements and friction with the bank, which said earlier in the year that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS