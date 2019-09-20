GCs Unveil $5M Plan For BigLaw Diversity 'Laboratories'

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A group of 26 general counsel and other high-ranking corporate legal officers at major corporations on Friday announced a $5 million initiative aimed at developing new strategies to increase diversity in BigLaw, saying that progress in this area has lagged both in firms and in corporate legal departments. Under the new “Move the Needle” initiative, which also partners with Diversity Lab, five firms will serve as “laboratories” for new approaches to diversity, with the firms investing a combined $5 million in the project over five years. The corporate attorneys involved — including the top lawyers at Pfizer, 3M, Ford Motor Company, Starbucks,...

