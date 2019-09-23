Ohio Task Force Recommends Tougher Penalties For Judges

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state disciplinary task force has recommended that the state make changes to its existing attorney and judicial disciplinary process, including by increasing the potential penalties for judges to include being removed from the bench. In a report released Thursday, the task force said that Ohio should consider changes to the way it handles complaints against state Supreme Court justices, and should also impose tougher penalties on judges who breach ethical rules than the state does on ordinary attorneys, saying it should be possible to remove any sitting judge found to have committed serious misconduct. "Judicial officers hold a unique...

