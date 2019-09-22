Like It Or Not, Law May Open Its Doors To Nonlawyers

States Taking Action On Nonlawyer Reforms

States across the country are considering changes to attorney regulations, or have made changes, that would open up the legal sector to more participation from nonlawyers.

Arizona

Arizona's Supreme Court in 2018 set up a task force to examine how the state can change attorney regulation to improve access to justice. In October, the task force is expected to bring a proposal to the Arizona Judicial Council, including suggested amendments to the state's attorney ethics rules to allow lawyers and nonlawyers to join together to form legal service businesses. The AJC will then make its own recommendation to the state's Supreme Court.

California

Now that its public comment period has drawn to a close, the California State Bar task force charged with exploring new regulatory options will fine-tune its recommendations and submit them to the bar's board of trustees for a vote early next year.



The tentative proposed changes include creating exceptions to restrictions preventing the unauthorized practice of law and making changes to the state's rules of professional conduct to allow nonlawyers to engage in financial arrangements with lawyers.

District of Columbia

In the District of Columbia, nonlawyers are permitted to hold an ownership interest in law firms, as long as they provide professional services that assist in the firm's delivery of legal services and abide by all attorney ethics rules. D.C.'s rules of professional conduct have permitted such an arrangement since the 1990s.

Illinois

The Illinois Supreme Court is considering loosening regulations on attorneys' ability to pay for recommendations for their services.



The state high court is also expected to set up a task force in the next month or two that will look at how additional changes to attorney ethics regulations can spur innovation in the legal sector and potentially create greater access to justice.

New Mexico

The New Mexico Supreme Court formed a working group earlier this year to explore whether to allow limited license legal technicians to practice in the state. The working group is expected to produce a final report by Jan. 1.

Utah

Utah's reforms are a little further along. Its Supreme Court unanimously voted Aug. 30 to move forward with an experimental "sandbox" in which legal service providers will propose and execute new business structures and methods of service delivery that are currently illegal or deemed unethical, while under the watchful eye of regulators.

Washington

Since 2012, nonlawyer paraprofessionals have been permitted to provide specific legal help to consumers on family law matters in the state without the supervision of a lawyer. These paraprofessionals, called limited license legal technicians, are trained and complete continuing legal education. They typically charge less per hour than a lawyer.