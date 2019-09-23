Wisconsin Lawmakers Introduce Medical Marijuana Bill

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A trio of state lawmakers is pushing to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin, proposing a bill that would allow patients with certain medical conditions to access the drug if they are referred by a doctor, join a state registry and have no felony record. The bill proposed Friday by Rep. Chris Taylor and Sen. Jon Erpenbach, both Democrats, and Republican Sen. Patrick Testin would also create a licensing system for medical marijuana growers and direct state regulators to oversee safety and quality control. The bill's authors said they were responding to a continued groundswell of support for medical marijuana in Wisconsin,...

