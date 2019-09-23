Fla. Blue Cross Broker Exclusivity Gets Antitrust Immunity

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Rules by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida barring agents from selling other insurance lines are secure from a rival insurer's lawsuit, a federal judge has decided, holding that the exclusivity provisions are part of the "business of insurance," which triggers antitrust immunity. U.S. District Judge Paul Byron dismissed Oscar Insurance Co.'s lawsuit Friday without leave to amend because Florida Blue's exclusivity policy is covered by the federal McCarran-Ferguson Act. The law, according to the Middle District of Florida judge, grants antitrust immunity to activity that counts as the business of insurance and is regulated by state law as long as...

