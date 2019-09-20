Walmart To Discontinue E-Cigarette Sales In US Stores

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- As states and the federal government are putting increased scrutiny on electronic cigarettes amid hundreds of lung illness cases blamed on the devices, retail giant Walmart Inc. announced Friday that it will stop selling e-cigarettes at its U.S. stores. The move comes after the governors of New York, California and Michigan took executive action to ban the sale of certain vaping devices, such as flavored vapes and illegal or counterfeit devices. The retailer, which is also the parent company of Sam's Club, said it does not plan to pull the products from its shelves, but rather sell through its current inventory to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS