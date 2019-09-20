Law360's Pro Say: The Courts Have Left Native Women Behind

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Violence against Native American women in the United States is at epidemic levels, and efforts to hold perpetrators accountable in court can be complicated by a maze of jurisdictional issues. On this week's Pro Say podcast, we talk about those challenges. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week: Ep. 121: The Legal System Has Left Native Women Behind Your browser does not support the audio element. Tribes can be hamstrung in their ability to confront...

