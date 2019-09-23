PTAB Should've Axed Cancer Detection Patent, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Canfield Scientific Inc. has told the Federal Circuit that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board disregarded an abundance of reasons the biotech company put forth to prove that a Melanoscan LLC patent covering a skin cancer detection device was invalid as obvious. In its opening brief Friday appealing the PTAB decision upholding the validity of the patent, Canfield said the board erred by focusing on only one of the many reasons it presented for why a skilled artisan would have combined two prior art references. “In disregarding the multitude of independent rationales set forth by Canfield, the board committed reversible error,”...

