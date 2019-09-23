Akin Gump Adds Partners To Growing London PE Practice

Law360, London (September 23, 2019, 1:32 PM BST) -- Akin Gump will add two senior transactions lawyers to its growing private equity team in London in October, the firm said Monday. Shaun Lascelles and Simon Rootsey, both corporate lawyers who specialize in mergers and acquisitions and private equity, will move to Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP from rival firm Vinson & Elkins. “Shaun and Simon are extremely accomplished in the area of private equity transactions, in particular in the energy sector, involving emerging markets, notably across Africa,” Akin Gump Chairwoman Kim Koopersmith said. Lascelles most recently worked as a partner in M&A and private equity at Vinson &...

