Cannabis Investor To Buy UK’s Love Hemp For $11.2M

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT) -- Cannabis investment company World High Life said Monday it will acquire London-based CBD and hemp business Love Hemp in a roughly £9 million ($11.2 million) bet on the European cannabis industry. The deal is World High Life PLC’s first investment since its August incorporation and its Sept. 12 debut on London’s NEX Exchange Growth Market, the announcement said. The cannabidiol and medicinal cannabis investor said the acquisition of Love Hemp Ltd. will help it pursue its goal of becoming a leader in Europe’s budding market for such products. “The directors of [World High Life] believe that this transaction will help World...

