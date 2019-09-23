Insurtech Firm Launches Policies For Ride-Hailing Drivers

Law360, London (September 23, 2019, 4:42 PM BST) -- A Munich Re-backed insurance technology firm said Monday it will introduce flexible policies for drivers for ride-hailing services with as little as seven days’ coverage as the private-hire insurance market tries to adapt to the surge in popularity of companies such as Uber and Lyft. Brighton-based Inshur, which specializes in insurance for private-hire vehicles, announced that drivers for ride-booking companies will be able to choose a specific number of days for their policies to cover, with a seven-day minimum, rather than the market's standard fixed-term policies, “For too long, drivers have had to buy insurance products that suit the needs of...

