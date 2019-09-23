EU Bank Regulator Launches New Transparency Testing

Law360, London (September 23, 2019, 5:18 PM BST) -- Europe’s banking watchdog said Monday that it will publish quarterly information from 2019 on 130 of the bloc’s banks, deviating from its usual semiannual disclosures for the first time in order to give national supervisors more details about the EU’s financial sector. The European Banking Authority said it plans to release over 2 million pieces of data on the capital position, financial assets and risk exposures of the bloc’s banks in November. The so-called transparency exercise is based on data about banks that national regulators submit to the EBA. The banking watchdog has usually set the disclosures out as semiannual results....

